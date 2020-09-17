Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI Trailer, Website Does Not Mention PC Release

Square Enix 's official trailer and website for the Final Fantasy XVI game only mentions a PlayStation 5 release for the game, and does not mention a PC release. The Sony PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday originally announced both a PS5 and PC release, with the trailer supposedly captured from PC "emulating the PS5 experience." Game news website Gematsu stated that Square Enix told the website, "We have no further information on if Final Fantasy XVI will be released on platforms other than the PS5."

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.