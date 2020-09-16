Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy XVI Game for PS5, PC

Sony announced during its PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream presentation on Wednesday a new title in Square Enix 's Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI. The game's "Awakening" trailer reveals that the single-player action RPG will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive, and it will also be available on PC. The trailer's footage is captured from PC "emulating the PS5 experience."

The trailer teases the following message: "The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough." Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Square Enix 's official website had revealed last November that the company's First Development Division was working on an unannounced title for HD consoles. A recruitment page for the development team stated that the game with new intellectual property would feature a "next-generation action game experience." The page noted that "experts in various fields with development experience with 'AAA class' titles are gathering from all over the world" for the project. The recruitment page also noted the First Development Division's work on the Final Fantasy VII Remake , Kingdom Hearts , SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS , Romancing SaGa 3 , and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe games.

Square Enix had begun listing in April 2019 on its recruitment page that its newly formed 3rd Development Division was working on a "large-scale HD title." Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn producer and director Naoki Yoshida is the head of the new division, which is based on the former "Business Division 5." The listing stated that the division was working on a "new key project" and was "starting a new challenge aimed at the next generation." The new project had already finished early development, and was just about to start on the full-scale main development. The company was looking to recruit those who "have a will to challenge the global industry."

Update: Added information on game's producer and director

Update 2: Added information on game's genre