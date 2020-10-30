Shueisha Lists No 51st, 52nd Issues This Year for Shonen Jump Magazine

Shueisha 's "AdNavi" advertisement website is currently listing that this year there will no 51st or 52nd issues for its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The site lists that the 50th issue will ship on November 16, and then the next issue will be the first 2021 issue, which will ship on December 7. The site lists no issues shipping during the week of November 23 (November 23 is itself a national holiday in Japan) and November 30.

Shueisha delayed this year's 21st issue of the magazine from April 20 to April 27. The issue on April 27 was technically the combined 21st and 22nd issue of the magazine. Shueisha explained at the time that there was a possibility that an individual in their 40s within the magazine's editorial department had been infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In response, Shueisha ordered its employees to work from home beginning on April 6. In addition, Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial department had temporarily halted all work to further lower the risk of spreading the infection to manga creators and other people involved in the magazine, delaying the magazine at that time.

This year's 48th issue of the magazine will ship on Monday.



Source: Shueisha AdNavi