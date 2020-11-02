Shueisha Now Lists 51st, 52nd Issues This Year for Shonen Jump Magazine

Shueisha 's "AdNavi" advertisement website is currently listing that it will publish 51st and 52nd issues this year for its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, after previously omitting the two issues from its lineup. AdNavi lists that the 51st issue will ship on Saturday, November 21 (as Monday, November 23 is a holiday in Japan) and the 52nd issue will ship on November 30.

The first 2021 issue will ship on December 7.

Shueisha delayed this year's 21st issue of the magazine from April 20 to April 27. The issue on April 27 was technically the combined 21st and 22nd issue of the magazine. Shueisha explained at the time that there was a possibility that an individual in their 40s within the magazine's editorial department had been infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In response, Shueisha ordered its employees to work from home beginning on April 6. In addition, Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial department had temporarily halted all work to further lower the risk of spreading the infection to manga creators and other people involved in the magazine, delaying the magazine at that time.

This year's 48th issue of the magazine shipped on Monday.



Source: Shueisha AdNavi