Godzilla vs. Kong Film's Release Date Moved Up to March 26

Entertainment news source Deadline reported on Friday that Warner Bros. will release it and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film on March 26 instead of May 21. The film will release in theaters (including IMAX) and will also stream simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

Warner Bros. and Legendary reached an agreement earlier this month on how to release the film. Warner Bros. announced in early December that it intended to release Godzilla vs. Kong and 17 other films in its 2021 slate online through HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. One week later, Deadline reported that Legendary Entertainment had sent legal letters to Warner Bros. regarding the release plan.

Entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter reported on November 26 that Netflix had offered to purchase the streaming rights for Godzilla vs. Kong for US$225 million or more.

Godzilla vs. Kong was once slated to open theatrically on May 22, 2020, but was delayed to November 22, and once again to May 21, 2021, before this latest change.

The companies describe the film's story:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Warner Bros. Pictures is planning to distribute the film worldwide outside Japan in 2D and 3D, as well as at IMAX theaters. Toho Co., LTD. will distribute the film in Japan.

