Yakuza: Like A Dragon Gets Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 Release in Japan on February 25

Sega announced on Monday that it will release the Yakuza: Like A Dragon game for Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 in Japan on February 25. The company also announced that the PlayStation 5 release for the game in Japan will be titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue International and will feature the English dub , faster load times, higher-quality graphics, and an improved frame rate.

Sega had delayed the Japanese release of the game indefinitely for Xbox X|S and Xbox One. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam on November 10. The game will debut for the PS5 on March 2. People who purchase the PS4 version will be able to receive the PS5 version at no additional cost. For the first time in the franchise 's history, the game features English karaoke songs. The available songs will include those from previous games as well as new songs.

Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in January 2020. "Like a Dragon" in the Western title Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the translation of the series' Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku .

