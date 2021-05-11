NBC Will Not Air Golden Globes in 2022 Due to Controversy with Diversity

NBC announced on Monday that it will not air the Golden Globe Awards in 2022 due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) not setting a timeline for change following controversy regarding its lack of diversity. Last Thursday, the HFPA had an approved plan for reform that would include increasing its number of people of color, as well as new restrictions on gifts that members could receive.

NBC revealed that it believes that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, and it added that the organization will need time to do it right. However, executives were concerned that the HFPA did not set a timeline for these changes, nor did it display movement towards rehinking membership goals.

Although NBC will not air the Golden Globes next year, the network stated that it is hopeful to be in a position to air the show in 2023. Next year's awards have not been officially canceled, but the HFPA would need to find an alternative way to broadcast the show.

Two anime feature films have been nominated in previous Golden Globe Awards. Hayao Miyazaki 's The Wind Rises was nominated for the "Best Foreign Language Film" award at the 71st Golden Globes and Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai was nominated for the "Best Motion Picture – Animated" award at the 76th Golden Globes. The Golden Globes changed its rules in 2014 to stipulate that foreign animated films must compete in the Best Animated Feature category, and are no longer eligible for the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Sources: Variety (Michael Schneider), Deadline (Dominic Patten)