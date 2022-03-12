Journal of Anime and Manga Studies Joins Directory of Open Access Journals

The staff of the Journal of Anime and Manga Studies (JAMS) announced on March 1 that the journal has joined the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ).

The staff of JAMS describes the journal:

The Journal of Anime and Manga Studies (JAMS) is dedicated to the scholarly analysis of anime, manga, cosplay , and the fandom surrounding these areas for researchers and those interested in anime and its culture. As an open access journal, JAMS aims to reach an audience of scholars both inside and outside the academe, encouraging public engagement through the digital humanities. JAMS hopes to forge connections with anime fans, scholars, and higher education.

JAMS launched its inaugural issue in 2020, and published its second issue last November.

The Directory of Open Access Journals is an independent directory that launched in 2003. It indexes roughly 17,500 peer-reviewed, open access journals covering the fields of science, technology, medicine, social sciences, arts, and humanities.

Source: Illinois Open Publishing Network's Twitter account via Billy Tringali's Twitter account