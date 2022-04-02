Usagi Yojimbo Animated Adaptation Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Premieres on Netflix on April 28

Dark Horse Comics announced on Friday that Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles , the CG animated series based on Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo comics, will be available worldwide on Netflix on April 28. Dark Horse Comics is also streaming a trailer for the series.

Prepare yourself for the adventures of Usagi and friends, as they battle Yokai monsters and more to save the world. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles is available worldwide April 28 on Netflix!



Based on the Usagi Yojimbo comics by @usagiguy. pic.twitter.com/jGer1xcFO5 — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 1, 2022

Sakai is serving as an executive producer, along with Candie and Doug Langdale, who are also the showrunners. Additional executive producers include Gaumont 's Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian , Sidonie Dumas, and Christophe Riandee; Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson , Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue; and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett. Ben Jones is the supervising producer, and Khang Le is the art director.

The show takes place in the far future and follows teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, who is a descendent of Usagi Yojimbo's protagonist Miyamoto Usagi.

Stan Sakai , a Japanese-American, has been drawing the Usagi Yojimbo comic series for over 35 years. Sakai also collaborated with Dark Horse Comics president and founder Mike Richardson and Lone Wolf and Cub creator Kazuo Koike to create the 47 Ronin comic.