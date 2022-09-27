EA, Omega Force's Collaboration Game Gets Title, Date for Reveal Trailer

EA Originals and KOEI Tecmo Games' Omega Force studio revealed the title of its upcoming hunting game Wild Hearts on Tuesday. The companies will begin streaming a reveal trailer for the game on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EDT or 11:00 p.m. JST.

EA Originals announced on September 12 that it has partnered with KOEI Tecmo Games' Omega Force studio to produce a new hunting game set in "fantasy feudal Japan." The companies stated the game will deliver "a truly AAA experience."

Omega Force is known for its Warriors/Musou series of games, such as Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors .

KOEI Tecmo Games and Omega Force's Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game launched in Japan on December 23. The company launched the game in North America and Europe on February 15.

EA is known for its trademarked game franchises such as The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, APEX Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall , and Plants vs. Zombies .



Source: Wild Hearts' Twitter account via Gematsu