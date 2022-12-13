Viz Media Raises Shonen Jump Service's Subscription Price to US$2.99

Viz Media announced on Tuesday that the monthly subscription price for its English Shonen Jump service will increase from US$1.99 to US$2.99 beginning in January 2023. The service will also no longer support website subscription payments through Paypal beginning on January 17.

Viz launched its Shonen Jump service in December 2018, which offers simultaneous publishing of serialized manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, as well as a selection from the Shonen Jump+ online manga service, the Jump SQ. magazine, and catalog manga.

The service is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, and India.

Source: Email correspondence