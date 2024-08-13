Date A Live: Ren Dystopia Game Launches Worldwide on Steam on September 5

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Date A Live : Ren Dystopia

International announced on Tuesday that it will release , a game based on'sseries, worldwide on PC viaon September 5.

The release will include two audio dramas ("Natsumi Encounter" and "Origami Friendship") and a short novel ("Ren Masques") exclusive to the Deluxe Edition.

Compile Heart released the game in September 2020 for PlayStation 4 after a delay from summer 2019. The company cited "various circumstances" as causing the delay.

The game's story begins on a normal night, when Shido dreams of a voice calling out from within a deep darkness. When he wakes up in the morning, he finds a box decorated with serpentine patterns by his bedside. At first he thinks it is a prank, and asks everybody about it, but something happens when he opens it.

Tachibana wrote the original draft for the game's story, and Tsunako designed the characters. The game features the character Natsumi, who appears in the anime's third season (voiced by Ayumi Mano ). The game also introduces new Spirits.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.