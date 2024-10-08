Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Game Launches in West on January 28

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that the motorcycle action game Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West on January 28, 2025.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The game will get a "Magazine Edition" that includes the physical game, an artbook, poster set, sticker set, official soundtack, reversible cover sleeve, exclusive trading card, and in-game costumes.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The deluxe edition of the game includes a digital art book, the soundtrack, and a costume set for the characters in-game. The costume set will also be available to purchase as a separate DLC on launch.

Players take control of six different playable characters on a motorcycle and collect Dogoos, who have been let loose on 15 different stages. The game features English and Japanese audio and English, French, and Spanish (Spain) text.

The game debuted in Japan on June 27.

Source: Press release