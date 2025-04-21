×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ranks #4 on NYT April Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

81zebr1-vel._sl1500_
Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
The 25th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #4 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April. Only one manga volume made the list this month.

The 40th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #14 in March's list. The 11th volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #7 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

follow-up of My Hero Academia Manga Ranks #14 on NYT March Bestseller List
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives