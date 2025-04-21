Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ranks #4 on NYT April Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

The 25th volume of'sranked at #4 onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April. Only one manga volume made the list this month.

The 40th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #14 in March's list. The 11th volume of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #7 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list