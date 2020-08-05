Why You Should Watch Ride Your Wave With VA Merit Leighton

ANN's Jacki Jing talks to Merit Leighton about voicing Hinako, the protagonist of the Masaaki Yuasa 's emotional movie Ride Your Wave . The film is now out on home video so we checked in with Merit to find out what it was like to bring Hinako to life in English.

GKIDS describes the story:

From visionary director Masaaki Yuasa ( The Night is Short Walk On, Girl , DEVILMAN crybaby ) comes a deeply emotional new film that applies his trademark visual ingenuity to a tale of romance, grief and self-discovery. Hinako is a surf-loving college student who has just moved to a small seaside town. When a sudden fire breaks out at her apartment building, she is rescued by Minato, a handsome firefighter, and the two soon fall in love. Just as they become inseparable, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Hinako is so distraught that she can no longer even look at the ocean, but one day she sings a song that reminds her of their time together, and Minato appears in the water. From then on, she can summon him in any watery surface as soon as she sings their song, but can the two really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for Minato's sudden reappearance?