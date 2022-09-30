Prepare for War!: A Guide Through Season Five of My Hero Academia

Class is almost in session, with the newest season of My Hero Academia set to begin this October. Fans have been patiently waiting for the confrontation between the students of Class 1-A and the newly formed threat called the Paranormal Liberation Front led by Tomura Shigaraki, bringing some much-needed grit and despair thanks largely to what transpired this past season. Not only did viewers see how Shigaraki rose to power by combining the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, but also what motivates him, leaving some to wonder how it all went wrong for our antagonist.

Shigaraki is becoming the perfect candidate to be All For One's successor, putting everyone on the edge of their seats for the next story arc. The excitement surrounding the upcoming season is understandable due to the emotional notes from an unexpected character, Deku's new quirk, and the foreshadowing of what's to come with Hawks playing a pivotal role. A lot transpired from the last season, giving fans an exhilarating sensation as we watch the puzzle pieces begin to fit in what's sure to be a clash of epic proportions! But there might be some critical context that you'll need to refresh yourself on to grasp what the heroes will face. So allow me to guide you on what you need to know as we begin the sixth season of My Hero Academia !

Superhero stories tend to focus on a hero's origin, so it was a delightful change to see the show focus on Tomura Shigaraki in the manga fan-favorite “My Villain Academia'' arc. In his fight against the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki flashes back to his childhood, bringing to light the pain he experienced as an assumed quirkless child who aspired to be a hero, much like Deku. However, Deku and Shigaraki's experiences of being “quirkless” differed dramatically. Shigaraki's father's "no hero talk" policy brought about mental and physical abuse, and fomented resentment toward his father and possibly other family members who did not come to his aid. Things took a deadly turn when Shigaraki's Decay quirk manifested, causing any object to disintegrate by touch. In a shocking revelation, he unknowingly murders his dog and family, causing Shigaraki to become hysterical. But the pleasure of murdering his father cemented the twisted mindset of the present Shigaraki, molding him into the charismatic villain we know today.

© Kōhei Horikoshi / Shueisha / BONES

This sorrowful retelling did a marvelous job of having fans sympathize with a wicked villain like Shigaraki. Up to this point, Shigaraki's objective appeared to be gaining members for the League of Villains to defeat All Might and destroy this heroic society, but the story of his troubled childhood explains why he has no love lost for a world that didn't lend a helping hand when a vulnerable child needed to be protected from his father. Civilians did not come to his aid when he lived on the street, instead it was All For One who extended assistance, not a hero, further warping the foundation Shigaraki had as a child. With him and the League of Villains proving their worthiness of being a formidable force, Shigaraki's evolution begins, undergoing an excruciating process of body modifications to become more powerful than anyone, including All for One. A more powerful and unhinged Shigaraki doesn't spell good news for our heroes in the coming season.

© Kōhei Horikoshi / Shueisha / BONES

But as Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front increase in power, the Pro Heroes are doing the same, thanks to a popular hero turned double agent. Hawks stole the show since he debuted in the series. There was an air of mystery surrounding Hawks at the beginning of the season when he met with Dabi after the Nomu attack that caused Endeavor's facial scar (side note: Shoto's sarcastic remark about this scar was fantastic!). Suspicions of loyalty were quickly resolved as we learned The Public Safety Commission enlisted Hawks with the dangerous mission to infiltrate the League of Villains in hopes of getting any information aiding in dismantling this threat. And so far, it would appear Hawks was successful in his mission, carefully passing on a coded message to Endeavor using the “Meta Liberation War” book that informed him of an attack planned in four months. It both gave a massive deadline to our heroes and the kind of tension in a story that is powerful enough to engage viewers. Hawks is the perfect hero to play this role and keep viewers guessing at his motivations and end goals. I can't stress enough how this helped invigorate My Hero Academia , which, as a long-running series, has at times struggled with maintaining viewers' interest.

These misdirections and plans among plans have spilled over into U.A. as they reinstated work studies to prepare Classes 1-A and 1-B for this imminent threat. Even though some Pro Heroes are suspicious of resuming, Endeavor was able to connect the dots with Hawks' coded message and his meeting with the Public Safety Commission (giving a fun little eureka moment). While some students might be keen on figuring out what's happening, some are unaware of how dangerous this next test will be and that casts a giant spotlight over this upcoming season. Sure, Hawks playing both sides is a fun diversion to keep our eyes on down the road, but how the next season will deal with these lies and deceptions promises to evoke all sorts of emotions that aren't normally felt when watching My Hero Academia . You typically are happy seeing your favorite students succeed on the path of becoming a Pro Hero, but now a more subtle yet terrifying threat surrounds them, and foes could be lurking among friends. Betrayals and backstabs could be major themes in the upcoming season with all the setup involving Hawks, not to mention the rumor of a double agent at U.A.

© Kōhei Horikoshi / Shueisha / BONES

While it is refreshing to see other characters have a chance to develop, whether via an upgrade in influence like Shigaraki or receiving the story spotlight like Hawks, we can't ignore our future number one hero Deku. The successor of One For All had a discovery this past season. Hi quirk unlocked a new hidden ability that left his peers stumped (All Might included), dubbed Blackwhip. It awakened during the Joint Training Arc with Class 1-B, with Hitoshi again becoming a catalyst for Deku under his brainwashing. During his unconscious state, Deku was visited by the fifth user of One For All who wielded Blackwhip, educating everyone about his predecessor's Quirks now added to One For All. Before disappearing, Deku was told that six more quirks would manifest, giving new meaning to Deku's quest of mastering the Quirk given to him from All Might. Of course, in typical fashion, Deku begins to train to get Blackwhip under control (who else was surprised Bakugo agreed to help with training?) which may be needed with this new threat about to set siege on the world. War is coming, and Deku will have to be powerful enough to play a pivotal role in stopping it if he wants to be considered the next in line to be the number one hero.

© Kōhei Horikoshi / Shueisha / BONES