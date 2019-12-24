Goddess Believers Push Aqua to the Top in Konosuba Character Popularity Poll

Aqua beat her rivals by over 1.5 million points in a poll that was definitely not rigged

After a miserable defeat to Megumin, Eris, and Iris in the first "general election" character popularity poll, KONOSUBA main heroine Aqua has risen to the top of the second poll, the results of which were released on Friday. Aqua accrued a whopping 3,389,400 points, leaving her rival Megumin a distant second at 755,870 points.

Part of these results can no doubt be attributed to the devout believers of the water goddess, who came out in full force to support Aqua, but also the setup of the online poll was openly rigged. From November 1 to December 5, anyone could vote in the poll once a day. Each vote was worth 10 points, but anyone voting for Aqua could choose to give her 10 or 50 points.

On top of that, Aqua was shamelessly begging for votes in both a special video and comic released before the poll went live. In her introduction video, Aqua whines about her poor performance in the last poll and complains about how the KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson film focuses entirely on Megumin.

Meanwhile, the comic introduces the 50-point button for Aqua which is for "Axis Believers Voting Specially For Aqua-sama." With this much backing, it would be hilarious if she did lose. In her comment on the results, Megumin claims that she would be the true winner if it hadn't been for Aqua's cheating. For Aqua's part, she claims that the poll results were entirely fair.

The top 10 results of the poll are below:

Aqua (3,389,400 points) Megumin (755,870 points) Darkness (208,570 points) Iris (207,910 points) Yunyun (193,600 points) Eris (174,990 points) Kazuma (102,490 points) Wiz (95,070 points) Chris (69,520 points) Vanir (51,830 points)

Series author Natsume Akatsuki will write short stories about the top three winning characters. Aqua will get her short story bundled with pre-ordered copies of the short story compilation volume Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Yorimichi (God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Detour), which is set to release on January 1. Megumin and Darkness will get their short story bundled with pre-ordered copies of Combatants Will Be Dispatched! volume 5, Akatsuki's other series, which is also set to release on January 1. The two books will also come with an audio drama about Aqua and Kazuma, titled Ikasama Megami ni Tenbatsu wo! (God's Punishment on a Cheating Goddess!), and you'll have to order both books to get the whole story.

The original light novels by Natsume Akatsuki inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu ) anime film debuted in Japan on August 30 and in the United States on November 12. Both the Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! novels are being released in English by Yen Press .

Source: Sneaker Bunko, LN-News