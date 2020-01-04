Put a Smile on Shinji's Face with Evangelion Nendoroid

Good Smile Company is releasing an Evangelion nendoroid in June. The nendoroid comes with movable parts, including Shinji's expression. He has a normal face, an unmotivated face, and a blushing smile face. This nendoroid can be paired up with a Kaworu nendoroid, allowing you to recreate the iconic visual from Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo where they sit on rubble. (The Kaworu nendoroid is sold separately.)

Besides Shinji's expression, you'll also be able to manipulate his bag, backpack, and music player. The nendoroid will cost 5,100 yen (US$47) and will be available for order from Good Smile's online store until January 5.

Source: Comic Natalie