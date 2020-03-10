Lucky Star Setting Will Add Character Manhole Cover

Kuki City, the home of the Lucky Star shrine, will install a manhole cover of characters Kagami and Tsukasa Hiiragi. The cover celebrates the 10th anniversary of Kuki City's merger with the town of Shobu, Kurihashi and Washimiya. Kuki City politician Akihiro Kamijo shared images of the manhole cover on Saturday.

A second manhole cover featuring Tetsudō Musume , promotional characters based on railway lines, was also shown.

Lucky Star is one the first properties to successfully kick off anime pilgrimages. The Washinomiya Shrine, the Tokyo area's oldest shrine and a real-life backdrop for the Lucky Star anime series, has brought in fans since 2007. Pilgrims have numbered in the 100,000s for New Year's Day celebrations.

Manhole covers featuring anime and video game characters exist across the country, from different Pokemon to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

