Interest
Lucky Star Setting Will Add Character Manhole Cover
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Kuki City, the home of the Lucky Star shrine, will install a manhole cover of characters Kagami and Tsukasa Hiiragi. The cover celebrates the 10th anniversary of Kuki City's merger with the town of Shobu, Kurihashi and Washimiya. Kuki City politician Akihiro Kamijo shared images of the manhole cover on Saturday.
久喜市合併10周年記念事業— 上條 哲弘 (@kamijoee) March 8, 2020
デザインマンホール蓋が完成しました。
設置場所は皆さんで探して下さい。 pic.twitter.com/rQ7rhGrOsY
A second manhole cover featuring Tetsudō Musume, promotional characters based on railway lines, was also shown.
合併10周年記念事業でデザインマンホール蓋を製作致しました。安全性を重視した「耐スリップ型」を採用してあります。— 上條 哲弘 (@kamijoee) March 8, 2020
下水道マンホール蓋の他に直径23センチの水道制水弁の蓋も併せて製作しています。今後マンホールカードの作成を予定しています。
KADOKAWAさんに感謝です。 pic.twitter.com/7srhiYECJE
Lucky Star is one the first properties to successfully kick off anime pilgrimages. The Washinomiya Shrine, the Tokyo area's oldest shrine and a real-life backdrop for the Lucky Star anime series, has brought in fans since 2007. Pilgrims have numbered in the 100,000s for New Year's Day celebrations.
Manhole covers featuring anime and video game characters exist across the country, from different Pokemon to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
[Via Otakomu