3D Animation Studio Digital Frontier Shows Off Its Ghost Studio

3D animation studio Digital Frontier ( GANTZ:O , Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cutscenes) is currently enforcing a work from home order due to COVID-19 on its approximately 200 employees. The company is using TGX Remote Desktop to work from home, meaning that the computers at the studio are still performing the heavy-duty tasks necessary for 3D animation production.

Executive director Yuusaku Toyoshima posted a video on Twitter showing how the studio currently looks these days. "You can see the lights on the monitors in the empty studio. The work is progressing steadily on the screens," he wrote.

Earlier this month, 3D animation studio Polygon Pictures also announced that all employees are working from home. Like Digital Frontier , the employees are accessing their work stations remotely through VPN.

Thanks to The Canipa Effect for the news tip