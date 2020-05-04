How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Anime Pulled from YouTube Due to Content Regulations

Series was originally planned to be streamed for free from April 30 to May 6

The official website and Twitter account for the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord anime announced on Saturday that it has cancelled its free release of the series on YouTube due to content regulations on the platform. The anime was originally scheduled to be streamed on YouTube 's "Full Anime TV" channel from April 30 to May 6.

Back in July 2018 when the first season of the television anime debuted, the official promotional video for the series was flagged with a content warning on YouTube . The anime's PR at the time took this development with a sense of humor, sharing a screenshot of the content warning and also pointing out the lack of a warning on the longer promotional video.

Fickle YouTube regulations aside, all is not lost for fans of this sexy fantasy anime. While the anime's PR apologized for having to remove the series from YouTube , the notice also added that "production is currently proceeding diligently" on the recently announced second season of the anime which is scheduled for 2021.

The anime is based on Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series. Kodansha published the first novel with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki in December 2014. J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Takuma Sakamoto is so powerful that he is lauded as the “Demon Lord” by other players. One day, he is summoned to another world – but with the same appearance he had in the game! There, he meets two girls who both proclaim themselves to be his Summoner. They had performed an Enslavement Ritual to turn him into their Summon... but that's when Takuma's passive ability "Magic Reflection" activated! Instead, it was the girls who had become enslaved! Though Takuma may have been the strongest Sorcerer there was, he had no idea how to talk with other people. That's when he makes his choice: to act based on his persona from the game! “Amazing? But of course... I am Diablo, the being known and feared as the Demon Lord!” So begins a tale of adventure with an earth-shakingly powerful Demon Lord (or at least someone who acts like one) taking on another world!