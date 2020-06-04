Inio Asano Draws Original Character For Insect Repellent Ad

June 4 is Bug Day in Japan

Manga artist Inio Asano drew an original character for a full-page ad published in Thursday's issues of the Asahi Shimbun and Yomiuri Shimbun newspapers. The art was commissioned by the pharmaceuticals manufacturer Earth Corporation, and commemorates "Bug Day" on June 4.

In 2017, Earth Corporation rebranded its insect repellent products from "bug killers" to "bug care." This is reflected in the text written in the ad, which reads: "This 'bug care' will protect your health. You see, mosquitoes, cockroaches, and ticks that are near your body carry pathogens that cause diseases. In other words, bugs are a health risk that must be approached with care. That's why we at Earth Corporation are calling our products 'bug care' rather than 'bug killers.' We've put a lot of care into the potency and the safety, so please use them to protect yourself and your family."

The ad concludes with the hashtag #虫ケアはヘルスケア (Bug care is health care). The Japan Anniversary Society officially recognized June 4 as "Bug Care Product Day" in 2018.

PR Times published a statement by Earth Corporation which explained that Inio Asano was chosen to draw the ad because of his "impactful" art which evokes the nostalgia of a summer day.

Asano was born in 1980 and is well-known for his emotionally driven stories about adolescence. He made his manga debut while still in high school. His works include Solanin , A Girl on the Shore , Goodnight Punpun , and most recently, Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction .