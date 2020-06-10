Interest
Animators Reveal Global Disparities in Earnings With #AnimationPaidMe Hashtag

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Animators working in Japan also share earnings

The #AnimationPaidMe hashtag started trending this week, where animators publicly revealed their earnings to draw attention to wage disparities in the field. The hashtag initially began as an offshoot of the #PublishingPaidMe and #GameDevPaidMe hashtags, which focused on wage disparities between white and Black practitioners in the U.S. in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. From there, #AnimationPaidMe has become global, as even animators who worked in Japan have shared their earnings, revealing stark differences in animation wages between countries.

Some responses regarding Japan are below.

The animator clarified in a reply that these earnings were calculated before taxes and do not include insurance.

Artists from the Philippines have also been speaking up about the amounts they've been earning working on Japanese and non-Japanese animated properties:

Rates quoted by American and Canadian artists using the hashtag have tended to vary depending on whether they belong to a union, among other factors (a collection of tweets can be found on Cartoon Brew), although it is notable that even the lowest figures are not close to the numbers given by those who have done animation work in Asia, which some artists have pointed out:

According to a 2019 survey by the Japan Animation Creators Association (JAniCA), the mean average yearly income across the industry is 4,410,000 yen (US$40,000), although the average for in-between animators is only 1,250,000 yen (US$11,400). Young people between 20 to 24 reported that they earned 1,550,000 yen (US$14,000) per year, which is 1 million yen less than the national average for the age group, according to data from the National Tax Agency.

Source: Cartoon Brew (Amid Amidi)

discuss this in the forum (10 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives