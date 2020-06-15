Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun Gets Cute Animal Ear Art

Ever wanted to see Nozaki as a cow?

Izumi Tsubaki 's Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ( Gekkan Shōjo Nozaki-kun ) manga is getting cute new merch showing the characters with animal ears while playing with animals. The lineup includes the titular Nozaki-kun as a cow, Sakura as a rabbit, Mikorin as a sheep, and Hori-senpai as a mouse.

The illustrations will be used for acrylic stands, mini-shikishi, stickers, and cookies. The goods are produced by MOVIC and will go on sale in Japan in August.

Source: Comic Natalie