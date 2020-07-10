Pop Team Epic's Super Pipimi Bari Mode Gets Mecha Model Kit by Good Smile

Pop Team Epic 's "Super Pipimi Bari Mode" mecha , which made an appearance in the 13th episode of the anime, is getting its own Gunpla-esque model kit for fans to assemble. The kit is being released under Good Smile Company 's "Moderoid" series of model kits.

Good Smile Company 's English website describes the kit as follows:

From the anime series " POP TEAM EPIC " comes a fully articulated MODEROID plastic model of Super Pipimi BARI Mode! The model's BARI sculpt and articulation allows you to recreate all kinds of BARI poses. Both a standard and forced-perspective version of the great sword Lord of Calamity are included, along with the Valiant Cannon and missile pods. A face part with mask partially removed is also included. It started off as a silly concept, but make no mistake, this has become a truly high-quality, full-spec plastic model kit! The plastic model is primarily made of PS&ABS plastic, and features five colors of runners (white, red, yellow, blue and gray) and stickers, making it easy to totally recreate the mecha with a simple assembly! The kit also includes a "Sushi Popuko" figure! *Sushi Popuko comes with the kit unpainted. Eye decals are included.

The kit costs 5,364 yen (approximately US$50), and will ship in December. It can be purchased internationally through Good Smile Company 's partner shops. Pre-orders will be open from July 7 to September 3.

The 13th episode of the Pop Team Epic anime featured prolific animator Masami Obari in an homage to his works and animation tropes, such as heavily shadowed closeups of faces and mecha heads, the so-called "Brave Perspective" with a character or mecha holding a sword such that the point is closer to the camera, and the "Obari Punch" where a character or mecha is shown in closeup first before pulling out to punch the camera. The mech also appeared in the Super Robot Wars X-Ω smartphone game for a limited-time event in 2019.

