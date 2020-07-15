First 4 Figures Opens Faye Valentine ¼ Scale Figure for Pre-Order

High-end figure maker First 4 Figures opened its ¼ scale resin statue of Cowboy Bebop character Faye Valentine for pre-order on Tuesday. It is available in regular and exclusive versions, and is slated for release in the third quarter of 2021.

First 4 Figures posted several videos showing off the figure:

On its website, the company describes the statue as follows:

The concept for this statue revolves around the design of the base. Apart from the Cowboy Bebop logo on top and the official artwork scroll on the sides, which are present in all the statues from this lineup, on the base are the iconic coffee table and computer. Fans of the anime could easily recall these two objects when thinking of the Bebop crew lazing around their lounge area. Faye's pose was, then, incorporated into the overall design of the statue. And since the primary weapon of choice of the adults of the crew is guns, Faye Valentine's Standard Edition is also seen holding a gun in one hand, similar to the previous two statues before her, and her signature sunglasses in the other. As a child, Faye recorded video messages of herself expressing words of encouragement for her future self. These were saved in a beta cassette and was mailed to her decades after the recording. The Exclusive Edition comes with an extra hand sculpt holding said beta cassette and an additional computer screen showing off a scene from the video, portraying her entire story in statue form.

If the figure is purchased during the "early bird period," which will last until July 28, buyers will receive a 10% discount from the recommended retail price of US$379.99 and extra reward points from the First 4 Figures store.

Faye marks the third figure First 4 Figures' Cowboy Bebop lineup, following the release of Spike Spiegel and Jet Black figures last year.

Source: Email correspondence, First 4 Figures website