Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive Debuts 5th Generation Talent

Yukihana Lamy, Momosuzu Nene, Shishiro Botan, Mano Aloe, Omaru Polka debut from Wednesday

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced its lineup of 5th generation talent last Thursday, consisting of five new performers: Yukihana Lamy, Momosuzu Nene, Shishiro Botan, Mano Aloe, and Omaru Polka. The first to make their streaming debut was Yukihana Lamy on Wednesday, with each subsequent VTuber debuting the next day.

Yukihana Lamy was designed by illustrator Rin☆Yuu. She is a young lady who hails from a land of snow, separated from human civilization. She has a diligent personality, but can make slip-ups due to her naivete about society.

Momosuzu Nene was designed by illustrator Nishizawa 5mm. She is a girl in a China dress who came to Earth from another world because of her love of idols. She loves singing, dancing, and gyoza. Her nickname from her hometown is "Taoling."

Shishiro Botan was designed by illustrator Tomari. She is a white lion who, despite appearances, is actually very lazy. However, when she puts her mind to something, she will see it through. Her favorite saying is "Who cares about profits?"

Mano Aloe was designed by illustrator Guchico. She is a mischievous succubus-in-training aiming to be a diva in the demon world. She may be cheeky, but is actually a pushover. She came to the human world in order to spread her appeal.

Omaru Polka was designed by Kō Mashiro. She is from a circus troupe, and came to hololive to act as a leader. She loves to entertain people with her acrobatics and will always put her all into everything she does. When she stumbles, she tries to brush it off with a wink.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the Hololive Production project first launched in 2017. Around 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to Hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili .

