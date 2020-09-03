Voice Actors Satoshi Hino, Saki Nakajima's Announce Birth of Their 2nd Child

On Wednesday, voice actors Satoshi Hino and Saki Nakajima announced the birth of their second child on Twitter. Nakajima announced the birth of the baby girl one day after her 42nd birthday, which occurred on September 1. She posted a photo of the baby along with a short message.

"Due to self-isolation because of COVID-19, we haven't been able to meet or stay with family, so it's been very lonely for me, but thanks to the support of the hospital staff I was able to give birth," she wrote. "Thank you so much. Because of you, both mother and daughter are healthy."

The child weights 3,560g (7.8lbs) and is very energetic. Nakajima wrote that she intends to raise the child with care while continuing work at her own pace.

The two voice actors announced their marriage in 2015. Hino's anime roles include Akito Takagi in Bakuman., Daichi Sawamura in Haikyu!! , and Yuuji Sakai in Shakugan no Shana . Nakajima's roles Ichigo Momomiya/Mew Ichigo in Tokyo Mew Mew , Saki Kijima in Hayate the Combat Butler , and Maho Mochizuki in A Good Librarian Like A Good Shepard.

Source: Comic Natalie