Looking for Magical Doremi Film Advance Tickets Get Bundled with Kit Kat Chocolate

The Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ) film has cast a magic wish-granting spell on Kit Kat chocolates. Starting from September 18, special Kit Kat box sets will be sold in theaters around Japan; each set will come with an advance ticket to see the film from its November 13 opening date.

As for what "magic" has been cast on Kit Kat, this will only be revealed on the day of the film's release, but it will involve mobile devices and an internet connection. Users will need a iOS 13 device or higher, or an Android 8.0 device or higher.

Only 2,000 of the special Kit Kat box sets will be released. They will be sold at the Shinjuku Wald 9 , Yokohoma Burg 13, T-Joy Yokohama, Umeda Burg 13, Hiroshima Wald 11 , and T-Joy Hakata theaters. The advance tickets can only be used at participating T-Joy cinemas around the country. The box sets will cost 1,500 yen (approximately US$14) each.

Toei 's Looking for Magical DoReMi film commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise . The film was originally scheduledfor May 15, but was rescheduled due to production issues.

The story follows 27-year-old Tokyo office worker Mire Yoshizuki who just returned to Japan, 22-year-old fourth-year college student Sora Nagase who aspires to be a teacher, and 20-year-old boyish, part-time Hiroshima okonomiyaki shop worker and freelancer Reika Kawatani. What draws together these three women from completely different walks of life is a magic gem. A "New Magical Story" begins when they are mysteriously brought together by chance and embark on a journey.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

Source: Press Release