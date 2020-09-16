Pokémon Silver Intro Lovingly Recreated in Fan-Animated Video

More than 20 years after their release, Pokémon Gold and Silver on the GameBoy Color remains dear to the hearts of many Pokémon fans. The second generation of Pokémon games introduced many features that would later become staples of the franchise . This affection for the games is particularly evident in animator and artist DARN's latest project, which is an animated remake of the original Pokémon Silver intro. According to DARN, the video took more than 300 hours to complete. Check it out on YouTube for a trip down nostalgia lane:

While the video features the same 8-bit music and characters as the original intro, there are also some striking differences, such as Lapras sailing under a brilliant full moon instead of a bright, sunny sky. DARN also uploaded a side-by-side comparison video on his channel for those interested in how his remake matches up with the original.