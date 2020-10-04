Explore Fuji-Q Highland With Re:Zero Characters

The heroes of Re:Zero has certainly been put through the wringer in the latest season of the anime, so why not join them as they take a well-deserved break at a picturesque amusement park in modern-day, real-world Japan? Fuji-Q Highland , an amusement park located amidst the idyllic foothills of Mt. Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture, has recently announced a collaboration event with the Re:Zero anime series titled "Re:Start from Zero in a Fuji-Q Highland Life" to commemorate the broadcast of the anime's second season.

The event will be held from November 3 to December 13, 2020. During this period, the in-park and attraction-related announcements will be replaced with special, collaboration-exclusive versions that are voiced by characters from Re:Zero . Another highlight of the event will be a smartphone-guided adventure AR rally. In the rally, participants choose from one of three characters: Emilia, Ram, and Rem, and head to various designated locations in the park to challenge battle games and quizzes.

In addition to these highlights, the event will also feature original design collaboration free passes, collaboration-exclusive trains, buses, food and merchandise, a specially-decorated main entrance, and more.

Fuji-Q Highland has previously held collaboration events with Laid-Back Camp, Attack on Titan, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic and other anime and manga franchises.

