Coro Coro Comics Cover Designer Sets Guinness World Record

Tariji Sasaki's 34-year career as cover designer recognized

Shogakukan announced on Wednesday that the Guinness World Records has recognized Tariji Sasaki as the longest-running cover designer for a children's magazine. Sasaki has been designing the covers for Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine for 34 years since 1986.

Shogakukan launched the magazine with its first issue on April 15, 1977, and it collected chapters of the Doraemon manga. Beginning in 1979, the magazine became a monthly publication. In 1997, Coro Coro Comics had printed as many as 2 million copies for a single issue. The magazine has published manga for other franchises, such as Pokémon , Kaitō Joker , Yo-kai Watch , Puzzle & Dragons , and 100% Pascal-sensei , all of which also have tie-in anime.

Photo from Oricon

Source: Oricon