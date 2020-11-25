A Place Further Than the Universe Anime Collaborates with Real Naval Ship

The 'Shirase' set sale for Antarctica last Friday

A real-life naval ship named "Shirase," like the character from the A Place Further Than the Universe anime, set off for Antarctica last Friday. The Ministry of Defense's Joint Staff Office released a video showing off its collaboration with the anime:

The crew members will be carrying out observation activities in the Antarctic alongside cutouts of characters from the anime. The ship is expected to arrive at the Showa Station, one of Japan's permanent research stations, in late December, and is scheduled to return to Japan in February next year.

A representative at the general staff headquarters said, "Shirase has high name recognition, but there are people who aren't aware of it as a Japan Self-Defense Forces naval ship. By borrowing the power of anime, I hope that we can promote interest in the activities of the JSDF and the general staff headquarters."

A Place Further Than the Universe premiered on Japanese TV in January 2018, and was streamed weekly on Crunchyroll . The story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, " A Place Further Than the Universe ." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.

Source: The Mainichi (Yoshitake Matsuura) via Otakomu, Yahoo! News