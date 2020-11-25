Interest
A Place Further Than the Universe Anime Collaborates with Real Naval Ship
posted on by Kim Morrissy
A real-life naval ship named "Shirase," like the character from the A Place Further Than the Universe anime, set off for Antarctica last Friday. The Ministry of Defense's Joint Staff Office released a video showing off its collaboration with the anime:
第62次南極地域観測協力のため、11月6日に出港した砕氷艦「しらせ」が2週間の停留を経て、本日横須賀沖から南極に向けて出発しました。今次活動は無寄港、無補給と例年にも増して厳しい任務となりますが、観測隊、そして頼もしい同行者を迎え、一致団結、任務遂行を目指します。#しらせ #よりもい pic.twitter.com/CozUvnDoim— 防衛省統合幕僚監部 (@jointstaffpa) November 20, 2020
The crew members will be carrying out observation activities in the Antarctic alongside cutouts of characters from the anime. The ship is expected to arrive at the Showa Station, one of Japan's permanent research stations, in late December, and is scheduled to return to Japan in February next year.
舞ちゃんと行く砕氷艦「しらせ」バーチャルツアー(前編)— 舞鶴地方総監部【公式】 (@JMSDF_mrh) November 25, 2020
海上自衛隊の中でも人気が高く、南極昭和基地に行く日本唯一の「しらせ」の魅力を舞ちゃんがご案内します#海自舞鶴 #しらせ #砕氷艦 #バーチャルツアー #まいちゃん #マリンフェア #魅力がいっぱい #ラミング航行 pic.twitter.com/o4gXCKKz8e
A representative at the general staff headquarters said, "Shirase has high name recognition, but there are people who aren't aware of it as a Japan Self-Defense Forces naval ship. By borrowing the power of anime, I hope that we can promote interest in the activities of the JSDF and the general staff headquarters."
A Place Further Than the Universe premiered on Japanese TV in January 2018, and was streamed weekly on Crunchyroll. The story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, "A Place Further Than the Universe." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.
Source: The Mainichi (Yoshitake Matsuura) via Otakomu, Yahoo! News