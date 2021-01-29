Give The Promised Neverland's Emma A Hug With This Giant Plush

Having gone through so much hardship to pull off the exodus of the children of the Grace Field House, only to find herself leading them through the uncertain dangers of a dense and oppressive forest, there are few anime protagonists more deserving of a hug this season than The Promised Neverland 's Emma. And with this new plush by Premium Bandai, you will finally be able to give her one.

Measuring at around 50 cm tall, the BIG RUMI! Emma plush is the perfect shape and size to be hugged normally or be sat on your lap.

The plush costs 16,390 yen (approximately US$158) each and can be pre-ordered at Premium Bandai.

