Weekly Shonen Jump Claims No Connection to Political Posters Using Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Imagery

The Weekly Shonen Jump posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday denying any connection to a recent political ad. The statement is translated as follows: "We have seen a politician's posters use Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba imagery, however neither Shueisha nor the Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department were in any way connected to it."

The tweet is referring to a poster used to promote Keisuke Mitsumoto and Hirofumi Yoshimura of the Nippon Ishin no Kai, which went viral on social media earlier this week:

The poster uses a similar-style logo to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , as well as a similar color pattern to protagonist Tanjiro's clothing.

A mascot closely resembling Tanjirō was introduced last year by Hong Kong police to combat fraud. After drawing criticism, Hong Kong media reports said the police insisted "The Little Grape" is their original creation.

In June last year, anime studio Sunrise denied any connection to a Tokyo governor candidate who cosplayed as the Code Geass character Lelouch Lamperouge for his campaign poster.

[Via Otakomu]