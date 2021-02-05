Interest
Weekly Shonen Jump Claims No Connection to Political Posters Using Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Imagery
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Weekly Shonen Jump posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday denying any connection to a recent political ad. The statement is translated as follows: "We have seen a politician's posters use Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba imagery, however neither Shueisha nor the Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department were in any way connected to it."
【お知らせ】— 少年ジャンプ編集部 (@jump_henshubu) February 4, 2021
一部政治家のポスター等に『鬼滅の刃』の作品イメージを利用したものが見受けられますが、株式会社集英社および週刊少年ジャンプ編集部は、これらについて一切の関与をしておりません。
週刊少年ジャンプ編集部
The tweet is referring to a poster used to promote Keisuke Mitsumoto and Hirofumi Yoshimura of the Nippon Ishin no Kai, which went viral on social media earlier this week:
うわぁ…っΣ(￣。￣ﾉ)ﾉ👹🟩⬛️🔥— KK (@teruteru_515) February 2, 2021
これはもしかして
大阪に続いて尼崎も焼き尽くす
ってことか?
(というかパクり過ぎやろ🥶) pic.twitter.com/0AspOEXNzS
The poster uses a similar-style logo to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as well as a similar color pattern to protagonist Tanjiro's clothing.
A mascot closely resembling Tanjirō was introduced last year by Hong Kong police to combat fraud. After drawing criticism, Hong Kong media reports said the police insisted "The Little Grape" is their original creation.
In June last year, anime studio Sunrise denied any connection to a Tokyo governor candidate who cosplayed as the Code Geass character Lelouch Lamperouge for his campaign poster.
[Via Otakomu]