Akihabara's Last Adores Arcade Closes on June 30

Adores Akihabara, Karaoke Adores Akihabara branches closed last year

The Adores Akihabara 2 arcade announced on its Twitter account last Monday that the facility will close on June 30 "due to various reasons."

The arcade primarily dealt with items aimed at women consumers. It first opened in 2015. The affiliated Adores Akihabara and Karaoke Adores Akihabara branches closed last year.

Arcades have been struggling recently due to the economic effects of COVID-19. In April 2020, the legendary retro arcade Mikado crowdfunded 26 million yen to make up for lost revenue. The Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade closed last August.

Source: Adores Akihabara 2 Twitter account via Akiba PC Hotline, Hachima Kikо̄