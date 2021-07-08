hololive English Announces VSinger IRyS

Debut stream takes place on July 11

Cover Corp announced on Wednesday that the VSinger IRyS will be making her debut as part of the hololive English Virtual YouTuber group. She will belong to a new branch, titled “Project: HOPE." Her debut stream will take place on her YouTube channel on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 10 AM (JST).

hololive English released an animated teaser video for the performer:

IRyS is designed by redjuice ( Beatless , Guilty Crown ). Her character concept is described below:

IRyS, a half-demon, half-angel also known as a Nephilim, once brought hope to “The Paradise” during the ancient age. Her full name is ███████ Irys. This current era, riddled with despair and desperation, has brought upon her second awakening. She has arrived to deliver hope, with her feelings put into her lyrics and songs, and determination in her voice. Though she tends to retain her Nephilim form, she is still quite young within her race. With emotion and “other factors,” it is possible that her form may lean to either side. When that occurs, she bears a brief change in her appearance. She does not speak of the events that preceded her second awakening. She faces ever forward, perhaps because she is Hope Incarnate, though no one knows for sure. Or could it be... “The future is not what helps people; the future is made with our own hands. Salvation is hypocrisy. If people know they are to be saved, they simply will not try. From the depths of despair: a glimmer of light, the warmth of recovery. As long as we are with hope, we live. We stand tall.”

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

Source: Press Release