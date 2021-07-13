Eiichiro Oda, Hajime Isayama, Naoko Takeuchi, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Draw Illustrations for Olympic Program

English version to be published on July 21

Distinguished manga creators Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ), Hajime Isayama ( Attack on Titan ), Naoko Takeuchi ( Sailor Moon ), and Yoshikazu Yasuhiko ( Mobile Suit Gundam ) drew original illustrations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Official Programme book, which shipped in Japan on Tuesday. An English version will be published on July 21.

The book highlights the defining traits, history, rules, top athletes, venue, schedule, and the major tournament records for each of the 33 featured sports. The manga creators handled illustrations for the following sports:

Yasuhiko: Surfing

Takeuchi: Skateboarding

Oda: Karate

Isayama: Sport Climbing

In addition, animation film director Mamoru Hosoda ( Belle , Summer Wars ) contributed an article to the book. Other contributors include 2019 Nobel Prize recipient Akira Yoshino, film director Naomi Kawase, and JAXA astronauts Sōichi Noguchi and Akihiko Hoshide .

Source: Comic Natalie