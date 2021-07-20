Pop Team Epic's Jun Aoki Directs Animated Web Video for CalorieMate

Each sport is individually animated by a separate member of

Nutritional energy food maker CalorieMate released a promotional animated web video on YouTube on Friday. Takuma Shiga is the overall director, while Pop Team Epic series director Jun Aoki is credited as the director and storyboard artist for the animation.

The video features an eclectic animation style, with each sport individually animated by a separate member of Space Neko Company ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino , Ore, Tsushima ), the animation company at which Aoki serves as the representative director.

The video features the theme song "Surges" by Orangestar. The theme is "Summer is Beginning." The story follows a group of high school students pouring their effort into sports in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since his tenure directing Pop Team Epic , Aoki has directed Gal & Dino and his currently helming the Ore, Tsushima animated shorts.

Source: Ongaku Natalie