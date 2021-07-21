Interest
Crayon Shin-chan Goes 3D in Switch — But Not Completely
Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Crayon Shin-chan: My Summer Vacation With the Professor - The Endless Seven Day Journey), the new Nintendo Switch game in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise produced by developer neos, would have been the closest protagonist Shinnosuke comes to being rendered in 3D, but as some players quickly discovered to their delight and amusement, the end result is not exactly what one might expect.
As you can see, Shinnosuke's in-game model never shows his face in a full face view; instead, it tilts between left and right three quarter views, similar to how Shinnosuke has been drawn in both the original manga and the anime adaptation. Indeed, Twitter user HYAKUGOUKUN pointed out how this peculiar feature is in adherence with the drawing instructions given to animation staff.
In any case, this slight visual awkwardness that comes with rotating Shinnosuke's in-game model matters little when the developers have implemented an arguably better (and faster) way for Shinnosuke to move around: the butt scurry.
Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 15. Kaz Ayabe, the director of the Boku no Natsuyasumi games, is directing the game, and it features the Nobara family visiting Kumamoto and meeting an eccentric professor.
