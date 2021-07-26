hololive English to Feature at 5 Fan Expo Events This Fall

VTubers will tour Megacon Orlando, Fan Expo Boston, Calgary Expo, Fan Expo Dallas, Fan Expo Canada

The hololive English Virtual YouTuber group will feature at the following Fan Expo events this fall: Megacon Orlando, Fan Expo Boston, Calgary Expo, Fan Expo Dallas, and Fan Expo Canada.

The tour dates and the appearing talent are as follows:

MEGACON Orlando: August 12-15

Watson Amelia, Takanashi Kiara

Watson Amelia, Takanashi Kiara FAN EXPO Boston: September 3-5

Watson Amelia, Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara

Watson Amelia, Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara Calgary Expo: September 10-12

Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara

Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara FAN EXPO Dallas: September 17-19

Watson Amelia, Gawr Gura, Mori Calliope

Watson Amelia, Gawr Gura, Mori Calliope FAN EXPO Canada: October 22-24

Watson Amelia, Gawr Gura, Ninomae Ina'nis

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

The VSinger IRyS debuted in July.

Source: Press Release