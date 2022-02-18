Can the Oddtaxi Cast Draw Their Characters in 30 Seconds?

Anime's official TikTok account will add new videos until film premieres on April 1

Ahead of its upcoming film, staff have opened an ODDTAXI TikTok account and are challenging the voice actors to draw their characters from memory in 30 seconds. The account will add new videos until the film premieres in Japan on April 1. So far, the participants include Daimon brother voice actors and entertainers Kōsei and Asei . Although their characters are twins, their drawings came out wildly different.

You can watch the full videos on the series' official TikTok account here.

The Odd Taxi: In the Woods film is a "reconstruction" of the television anime episodes, but it also depicts what happens after the television anime's finale.

The story follows Odokawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

Source: Comic Natalie