Boruto Twitter Account Warns Of Unlicensed NFTs

posted on by Kim Morrissy
"No license has been issued to authorize such products. Please watch out for false information."

The official Boruto anime Twitter account posted notices in Japanese, Chinese, and English on Friday warning of unlicensed NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) using the Naruto/Boruto franchise names.

The English tweet states: "We have been receiving inquiries regarding the authenticity of the information that spreads via the Internet about 'officially' licensed NFT artifacts and games based on NARUTO. No license has been issued to authorize such products. Please watch out for false information."

A number of anime and manga franchises have received official NFT tie-ins in recent months, but the practice of attaching art to NFTs has also attracted concern in art communities around potential scams, money laundering, and their environmental impact.

Source: Boruto official anime Twitter account

