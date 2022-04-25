Square Enix Unveils US$11,570 Final Fantasy VI Statue

Square Enix announced a lavish 1/6 scale figure of Terra from Final Fantasy VI on Sunday. As beautifully crafted as this statue of Terra in her Magitek is, the bigger subject of conversation has been its hefty price tag: 1,485,000 yen, or approximately US$11,570.

Not only have die-hard fans been commenting on the steep price, even Final Fantasy director Hironobu Sakaguchi tweeted: "Whoa, that's a bit much."

Production will be limited to 600 units, with 150 of them in Japan. Orders opened on Square Enix 's Japan store on Monday, and will run until June 24 (or until stock runs out).

A video interview with Yoshitaka Amano , who designed the original logo that the statue is based on, is available with English subtitles.