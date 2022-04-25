Interest
Square Enix Unveils US$11,570 Final Fantasy VI Statue

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Even Final Fantasy director Hironobu Sakaguchi commented: "Whoa, that's a bit much."

Square Enix announced a lavish 1/6 scale figure of Terra from Final Fantasy VI on Sunday. As beautifully crafted as this statue of Terra in her Magitek is, the bigger subject of conversation has been its hefty price tag: 1,485,000 yen, or approximately US$11,570.

Not only have die-hard fans been commenting on the steep price, even Final Fantasy director Hironobu Sakaguchi tweeted: "Whoa, that's a bit much."

Production will be limited to 600 units, with 150 of them in Japan. Orders opened on Square Enix's Japan store on Monday, and will run until June 24 (or until stock runs out).

A video interview with Yoshitaka Amano, who designed the original logo that the statue is based on, is available with English subtitles.

The original Final Fantasy VI game launched for Super Famicom in Japan in 1994. The game has since had releases on PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, smartphones, and PC. The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster game launched for PC via Steam and mobile devices on February 23 in North America.

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives