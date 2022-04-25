Interest
Square Enix Unveils US$11,570 Final Fantasy VI Statue
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Square Enix announced a lavish 1/6 scale figure of Terra from Final Fantasy VI on Sunday. As beautifully crafted as this statue of Terra in her Magitek is, the bigger subject of conversation has been its hefty price tag: 1,485,000 yen, or approximately US$11,570.
SQEX MASTERLINE FFVIは販売価格1,485,000円（税込）、— SQUARE ENIX Official Goods (@SQEX_MD_GOODS) April 24, 2022
2023年7月28日発売予定、
全世界600個限定生産（そのうち日本は150個）です。
※各国の割り振りは受注状況によって変更の可能性がございます
※生産数に達し次第予約終了とさせていただきます#SQEXMASTERLINE #FF6 pic.twitter.com/OCGI5WeKwo
Not only have die-hard fans been commenting on the steep price, even Final Fantasy director Hironobu Sakaguchi tweeted: "Whoa, that's a bit much."
Production will be limited to 600 units, with 150 of them in Japan. Orders opened on Square Enix's Japan store on Monday, and will run until June 24 (or until stock runs out).
A video interview with Yoshitaka Amano, who designed the original logo that the statue is based on, is available with English subtitles.
The original Final Fantasy VI game launched for Super Famicom in Japan in 1994. The game has since had releases on PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, smartphones, and PC. The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster game launched for PC via Steam and mobile devices on February 23 in North America.