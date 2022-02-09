Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Game Launches on February 23

Square Enix announced on Monday that it will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster version of its Final Fantasy VI game for PC via Steam and mobile devices on February 23 in North America.

The company had previously stated that it was giving developers "the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game."

The Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster games launched on July 28. The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster launched on September 8. The Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launched on November 10.

Square Enix is releasing the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. These include 2D remasters of Final Fantasy , Final Fantasy II , Final Fantasy III , Final Fantasy IV , Final Fantasy V , and Final Fantasy VI . The company is releasing each title individually as well as part of a bundle.

The original Final Fantasy VI game launched for Super Famicom in Japan in 1994. The game has since had releases on PlayStation , Game Boy Advance, smartphones, and PC.

Source: Square Enix via Gematsu