Steam to Remove Current Final Fantasy V/VI Games; Final Fantasy I-III Game Listed for July 28 Release

Final Fantasy V/VI will no longer be available after July 27

The Steam pages for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI games reveal that the games will no longer be available for puchase after July 27. The listing asks customers to purchased the pixelated remastered versions coming soon. In addition, Steam's pages for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III list a release date of July 28.

The Steam pages for the 3D remakes of Final Fantasy III and Final Fantasy IV do not have any announcements regarding removal.

Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. These include 2D remasters of Final Fantasy , Final Fantasy II , Final Fantasy III , Final Fantasy IV , Final Fantasy V , and Final Fantasy VI . The company will release each title individually.

The Steam versions of Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI launched in September 2015 and December 2015, respectively. The original Final Fantasy V game debuted on Super Famicom in 1992. Final Fantasy VI first launched on the Super Famicom in 1994, and it debuted in the West as Final Fantasy III on Super Nintendo in the same year.

Source: Steam (link 2, link 3) via Siliconera