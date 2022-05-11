Interest
MyAnimeList, Honeyfeed Announce 2nd Web Novel Contest
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Anime database website MyAnimeList and web novel platform Honeyfeed announced the details of their second web novel contest on Monday. In addition to US$3,000 cash prizes for the winners in each of the three genre categories, the winning entries will be sent to manga publisher Kodansha to review for possible publication and/or manga adaptation.
The prompts are School, Rom-Com, and Cyberpunk, and the contest is free to enter. Entries will be accepted from June 1 to September 1. This year's competition will also include a panel of volunteer judges. The judge voting period will run from September 2 to November 2, and public voting will run from November 3 to 30. Winners will be announced on December 12.
The first MAL x Honeyfeed Writing Contest ran from July 5 to September 5, 2021. It received 853 entries in total, and the winners were decided through fan vote.
Source: Press Release