MyAnimeList, Honeyfeed Announce 2nd Web Novel Contest

US$3,000 cash prizes for winners in School, Rom-Com, Cyberpunk categories

Anime database website MyAnimeList and web novel platform Honeyfeed announced the details of their second web novel contest on Monday. In addition to US$3,000 cash prizes for the winners in each of the three genre categories, the winning entries will be sent to manga publisher Kodansha to review for possible publication and/or manga adaptation.

The prompts are School, Rom-Com, and Cyberpunk, and the contest is free to enter. Entries will be accepted from June 1 to September 1. This year's competition will also include a panel of volunteer judges. The judge voting period will run from September 2 to November 2, and public voting will run from November 3 to 30. Winners will be announced on December 12.

The first MAL x Honeyfeed Writing Contest ran from July 5 to September 5, 2021. It received 853 entries in total, and the winners were decided through fan vote.

Source: Press Release