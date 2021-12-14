MyAnimeList, Honeyfeed Web Novel Contest Announces Winners

Organizers confirm the contest will return for 2nd round

Anime database website MyAnimeList and web novel platform Honeyfeed announced the winners of its web novel contest on Monday. In addition to cash prizes, the top three winning entries will be sent to manga publisher Kodansha to review for a possible manga adaptation.

The winning submissions are as follows:

The contest ran from July 5 to September 5. It received 853 entries in total, and the winners were decided through fan vote. qdopp, Inc. , which runs Honeyfeed, confirmed that the contest will return for a second round.

Under the contest's original rules, authors would waive creative rights through submitting their work, including royalties and licensing, although this paragraph was later removed after user backlash.

Source: Press Release