hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora Goes On Hiatus Due to Vocal Cord Issues

Hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora announced on Twitter last Saturday that she is going on a 1-2 month hiatus due to being afflicted with vocal cord nodules. She added that she will be posting more frequently on Twitter, and asked her fans to keep in touch with her there.

Vocal cord issues are commonly experienced by hololive VTubers. For example, Pekora's genmate Hoshou Marine took a one-month hiatus in September last year due to bleeding in her vocal cords. Aki Rosenthal underwent vocal cord surgery earlier this year, and hololive English's IRys mentioned that she had consulted several doctors for her vocal cord issues as well.

Usada Pekora is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in July 2019. She was one of the top five most-viewed female streamers in both 2020 and 2021.

Source: Usada Pekora's Twitter account