hololive's Usada Pekora Cracks Top 5 Most-Viewed Female Streamers of 2020

The Virtual YouTuber racked up 14.6 million views last year

Dexerto reported on the top five most-viewed female streamers of 2020, citing data analytics by Stream Hatchet. Although Valkyrae was the top-viewed streamer, racking in 23.6 million views across her videos throughout last year, the data also revealed the surprising success of a Japanese Virtual YouTuber: hololive's Usada Pekora's channel accumulated 14.6 million views, putting her fourth on the list.

The top 5 female streamers of 2020 are as follows:

Valkyrae (23.6m views) Pokimane (23.3m views) saddummy (20.1m views) Pekora Ch. (14.6m views) Jinnytty (14.0m views)

Usada Pekora is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in July 2019. In December 2020, she reached the 1 million subscriber milestone and commemorated the occasion by coming out to her mother as a Virtual YouTuber.

Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

According to YouTube 's Culture & Trends Report for 2020, VTuber views on the platform grew to over 1.5 billion views per month by October 2020. Virtual entertainment on the Chinese video streaming platform bilibili has also become an increasingly popular content category, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19. According to a November press release, virtual livestream average monthly viewing hours increased by over 200% between January and October 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Source: Dexerto (Jacob Hale)